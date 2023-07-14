Green Builder Media Releases 2023 Homeowner’s Handbook of Green Building & Remodeling

Lake City, Colo., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media's new ebook on green building and remodeling is a must-read for building pros and consumers alike. “This new handbook can help you make informed choices to improve your home’s ecological IQ,” says book editor Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine. “For the best results, start with the big stuff.”

And so starts the book, which takes the reader on a Point A to Point B path through a house, emphasizing which options, products, and lifestyle choices will net the most comfortable and environmentally friendly house.

The book includes sections like:

Which renovations to an older home offer the best sustainable return.

Highlighted products chosen by Green Builder editors help you avoid greenwashing.

The important (and cool) role of "castoffs" in any green home.

10 ways to squeeze every kilowatt out of your kitchen's efficiency.

Solutions for short-lived appliances.

Which home energy hacks actually work.

In one easy to understand ebook, you get a complete overview of what to consider when buying a green home or renovating one to become your new eco home. Download for free and enjoy!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment