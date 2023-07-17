DUCTECH Selects SEALSQ’s Trust Matter Security Certificate Services for IoT Devices

GENEVA – July 17, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) was selected by DUCTECH Co., Ltd. (DUCTECH), a pioneer in smart terminal and IoT device solutions, to provide Matter-trusted Device Attestation Certificates for DUCTECH’s motorized window curtains which can be controlled via a smartphone or remote control.

“SEALSQ INeS platform equipped with ready-to-use Matter-trusted certificate to simply, securely and seamlessly connect devices,” said Neo Liu, General Manager at DUCTECH. “We are excited to be cooperating with SEALSQ to create our first Matter-trusted product for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to support DUCTECH to release new smart home products based on Matter,” said David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey. “With Matter standard, device makers need to start preparing devices to be “Matter-Trusted” and receive Matter approval. Additionally, compliance with Matter standard eases the burden for manufacturers to properly secure connected IoT devices and at the same time increase functionality and performance. We are quickly bringing Matter-enabled products to the market, and we look forward to securely connect the entire smart home ecosystem.”

The growing adoption of Matter standard for the smart home industry will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to contribute in building a safer connected world, as described on SEALSQ Device Attestation for Matter .

Matter participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Reducing time-to-market in achieving Matter compliance.

Reducing costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoying more flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplifying management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gaining efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





Matter, an industry-led effort of the CSA, brings together the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers to achieve secure, reliable and seamless use of smart home devices. Matter enables IP-based networking and communication across smart home devices, mobile applications and smart home ecosystems. Matter devices offer consumers assurances of secure use through a consortium-led standard for authenticating device identity that only allows Matter-certified devices to connect to the network. Device attestation process allows existing Matter devices to locally confirm new ones when recognized by the local network, and quickly remove non-compliant devices when needed.

About DUCTECH

DUCTECH is a Taiwan based company dedicated to smart buildings and smart homes. Since its establishment in 2017, it has continuously developed a number of Apple HomeKit products that meet market demand. In 2023, DUCTECH will also join the Matter association. There will be more in the future smart home accessories are launched using the Matter protocol.

www.ductech.tw

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

