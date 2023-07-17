Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 10, 2023 to Friday July 14, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|398,914
|6,232,789,227
|10 July 2023
|700
|12,305.8000
|8,614,060
|11 July 2023
|680
|12,543.3971
|8,529,510
|12 July 2023
|620
|12,663.7258
|7,851,510
|13 July 2023
|650
|12,910.0462
|8,391,530
|14 July 2023
|640
|13,274.9375
|8,495,960
|Total 10-14 July 2023
|3,290
|41,882,570
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,489
|12,730,3321
|44,416,129
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|66,075
|792,322,687
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|405,693
|6,319,087,926
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,673,649
|27,316,406,901
|10 July 2023
|2,793
|12,475.1235
|34,843,020
|11 July 2023
|2,560
|12,734.6211
|32,600,630
|12 July 2023
|2,630
|12,868.2395
|33,843,470
|13 July 2023
|2,594
|13,154.5991
|34,123,030
|14 July 2023
|2,554
|13,559.5576
|34,631,110
|Total 10-14 July 2023
|13,131
|170,041,260
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,525
|12,949.5790
|136,294,319
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,316
|12,949.6230
|42,940,950
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|262,928
|3,193,741,431
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,700,621
|27,665,683,430
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,471, A shares and 642,495, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.48% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 July 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
