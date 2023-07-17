Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                   
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 10, 2023 to Friday July 14, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)398,914 6,232,789,227
10 July 202370012,305.80008,614,060
11 July 202368012,543.39718,529,510
12 July 202362012,663.72587,851,510
13 July 202365012,910.04628,391,530
14 July 202364013,274.93758,495,960
Total 10-14 July 20233,290 41,882,570
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,48912,730,332144,416,129
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)66,075 792,322,687
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)405,693 6,319,087,926
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,673,649 27,316,406,901
10 July 20232,79312,475.123534,843,020
11 July 20232,56012,734.621132,600,630
12 July 20232,63012,868.239533,843,470
13 July 20232,59413,154.599134,123,030
14 July 20232,55413,559.557634,631,110
Total 10-14 July 202313,131 170,041,260
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,52512,949.5790136,294,319
Bought from the Foundation*3,31612,949.623042,940,950
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)262,928 3,193,741,431
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,700,621 27,665,683,430

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,471, A shares and 642,495, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

