A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 10, 2023 to Friday July 14, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 398,914 6,232,789,227 10 July 2023 700 12,305.8000 8,614,060 11 July 2023 680 12,543.3971 8,529,510 12 July 2023 620 12,663.7258 7,851,510 13 July 2023 650 12,910.0462 8,391,530 14 July 2023 640 13,274.9375 8,495,960 Total 10-14 July 2023 3,290 41,882,570 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,489 12,730,3321 44,416,129 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,075 792,322,687 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 405,693 6,319,087,926 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,673,649 27,316,406,901 10 July 2023 2,793 12,475.1235 34,843,020 11 July 2023 2,560 12,734.6211 32,600,630 12 July 2023 2,630 12,868.2395 33,843,470 13 July 2023 2,594 13,154.5991 34,123,030 14 July 2023 2,554 13,559.5576 34,631,110 Total 10-14 July 2023 13,131 170,041,260 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,525 12,949.5790 136,294,319 Bought from the Foundation* 3,316 12,949.6230 42,940,950 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 262,928 3,193,741,431 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,700,621 27,665,683,430

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,471, A shares and 642,495, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 July 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

