FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italia), July 17, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 07/07/2023 7,702 287.3476 2,213,151.30 11,070 316.1328 3,499,590.10 3,214,171.65 18,772 289.1180 5,427,322.95 10/07/2023 8,235 287.0801 2,364,104.60 14,130 318.2984 4,497,556.39 4,105,108.06 22,365 289.2561 6,469,212.66 11/07/2023 7,454 290.0428 2,161,979.10 15,713 318.1696 4,999,398.92 4,549,457.57 23,167 289.6981 6,711,436.67 12/07/2023 8,666 288.7570 2,502,367.80 12,412 322.2440 3,999,692.53 3,628,826.46 21,078 290.8812 6,131,194.26 13/07/2023 7,875 290.5013 2,287,697.50 15,422 324.1521 4,999,073.69 4,470,643.61 23,297 290.0949 6,758,341.11 14/07/2023 6,217 290.4795 1,805,911.20 13,688 328.7389 4,499,778.06 4,010,139.97 19,905 292.1905 5,816,051.17 46,149 288.9599 13,335,211.50 82,435 321.4058 26,495,089.69 23,978,347.33 128,584 290.1882 37,313,558.83 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till July 14, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 24,368,256.20 for No. 83,533 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 33,543,449.97 (Euro 30,450,171.05*) for No. 104,723 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of July 14, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,793,491 common shares equal to 4.98% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until July 14, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,819,904 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 413,992,165.66.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

