White River Bancshares Co. Earns $779,000, or $0.78 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2023; Results Highlighted by Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2023, net income was $1.12 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $2.86 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.

“Our second quarter results are a reflection of strength in our loan growth, capital levels and credit quality metrics,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The strategic expansions of our brand in Harrison, Jonesboro, and the Northwest Arkansas bilingual community through Banco Sí are paying dividends to our balance sheet -literally- contributing to 21.7% loan growth and 14.2% deposit growth year over year. These results were especially rewarding given the current high-rate environment. The unprecedented rise in funding costs impacted our operating results for the quarter, but we believe our new market locations will continue to have meaningful contributions to our earnings in the years ahead as we continue reaching new customers.”

“We have been very deliberate in our deposit gathering strategies, and entered these new markets in 2022 with the goal of building out our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates have driven customers to higher yielding deposit accounts, demand and non-interest-bearing deposits remained strong at 27.4% of total deposits and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 35.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. In addition, we are focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio, which was 97% at June 30, 2023. New customer relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth and we expect that to continue as we grow into our new market locations.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Second quarter net income was $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.02%, compared to 3.87% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $225,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net loans increased 21.7% to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $709.3 million at June 30, 2022.  
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $93,000, or 0.01% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $185,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 14.2% to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $778.1 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 62.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 30.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, unchanged compared to March 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $364.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $325.1 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.74% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.03% for the Bank at June 30,  2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $74.36 at June 30, 2023, compared to $76.40 a year ago.

Income Statement

“The rising cost of funds outpaced earning asset yields, resulting in net interest margin contraction during the second quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. The Company’s NIM was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.87% in the second quarter of 2022, and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2023, the NIM was 3.10%, compared to 3.72% in the first six months of 2022.

Net interest income was $7.4 million, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 37.5% to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, from $869,000 in the second quarter of 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income was $14.9 million, compared to $15.5 million in the first six months of 2022.

Noninterest income decreased 8.4% to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Substantially lower secondary market fee income contributed to the decline during the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of the year, noninterest income decreased 8.4% to $2.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the first six months of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.3% to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Costs associated with the three new markets contributed to the increase during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter a year ago. Full time equivalent employees increased to 203 at June 30, 2023, from 186 at June 30, 2022. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $15.8 million, compared to $14.6 million in the first six months of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 17.7% to a record $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023, from $896.1 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 2.3% compared to $1.080 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $50.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $98.5 million at June 30, 2023, from $95.8 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 21.7% to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $709.3 million a year ago, and increased 2.9% compared to $838.9 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.2% to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $778.1 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $890.8 million at March 31, 2023. Time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $38.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $10.9 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased substantially compared to $64.1 million at March 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $76.2 million at June 30, 2023, which was unchanged compared to June 30, 2022 and a modest decrease compared to $77.6 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $74.36 at June 30, 2023, from $76.40 at June 30, 2022, and $77.76 at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $84.58 at June 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains pristine, as we remain focused on adhering to conservative underwriting standards in all credit cycles,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $225,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023. This compared to a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023, and no provision in the second quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $93,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets totaled $185,000, or 0.02% of total assets a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $8.3 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $66,000 in the first quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $50,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.74%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.58%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.58% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.03%, at June 30, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new market, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial market location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around Harrison. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $395,000, up 6.1% in May 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 94 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $458,000, up 12.0% from a year ago with an average of 99 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
      
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
      
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents$32,325,899  $87,179,713  $50,573,165 
Investment securities 98,506,257   99,326,990   95,838,246 
Loans held for sale 1,590,000   442,306   850,823 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 863,509,798   838,864,382   709,314,619 
Premises and equipment, net 29,790,308   28,563,926   28,190,083 
Foreclosed assets held for sale -   -   - 
Accrued interest receivable 3,099,653   2,796,623   2,277,196 
Bank owned life insurance 9,292,654   9,212,698   1,056,795 
Deferred income taxes 4,987,791   4,560,952   3,725,608 
Other investments 7,066,522   7,071,458   3,112,208 
Intangible assets, net 2,121,458   -   - 
Other assets 2,000,439   1,584,678   1,161,056 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,054,290,779  $1,079,603,726  $896,099,799 
      
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:     
Demand and non-interest-bearing$243,548,686  $248,670,240  $264,120,048 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 314,057,615   323,723,058   338,840,798 
Time deposits 330,591,356   318,408,077   175,145,169 
Total deposits 888,197,657   890,801,375   778,106,015 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38,017,682   64,102,204   10,851,757 
Notes payable 26,286,079   25,420,217   10,810,660 
Lease right-of-use liability 16,707,291   15,196,424   15,687,243 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,558,000   1,558,000   1,558,000 
Accrued interest payable 1,936,295   1,605,248   131,828 
Other liabilities 5,384,308   3,333,968   2,728,121 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 978,087,312   1,002,017,436   819,873,624 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock 10,084   10,084   10,039 
Surplus 90,118,719   89,901,337   89,091,965 
Accumulated deficit (5,051,992)  (4,832,876)  (6,042,971)
Treasury stock, at cost (820,717)  (711,145)  (563,441)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,052,627)  (6,781,110)  (6,269,417)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 76,203,467   77,586,290   76,226,175 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,054,290,779  $1,079,603,726  $896,099,799 
      



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30, March 31, June 30, 
 2023 2023 2022 
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees$11,302,782 $10,672,578 $8,539,519 
Investment securities 780,362  628,537  443,419 
Federal funds sold and other 431,607  276,739  121,771 
Total interest income 12,514,751  11,577,854  9,104,709 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 4,265,275  2,966,252  642,622 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 459,605  697,577  58,483 
Notes payable 394,464  396,260  167,874 
Federal funds purchased and other -  33,425  - 
Total interest expense 5,119,344  4,093,514  868,979 
NET INTERST INCOME 7,395,407  7,484,340  8,235,730 
Provision for credit losses 225,000  150,000  - 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,170,407  7,334,340  8,235,730 
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits 146,434  151,043  123,432 
Wealth management fee income 638,436  517,514  632,367 
Secondary market fee income 140,961  66,773  397,351 
Bank owned-life insurance income 79,956  78,374  1,824 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets -  -  9,520 
Other non-interest income 438,134  415,366  412,222 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,443,921  1,229,070  1,576,716 
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits 4,494,027  5,258,496  4,933,794 
Occupancy and equipment 950,581  891,980  815,223 
Data processing 745,330  658,111  517,583 
Marketing and business development 523,460  473,709  382,409 
Professional services 479,291  505,899  420,007 
Other non-interest expense 401,090  382,016  357,930 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 7,593,779  8,170,211  7,426,946 
       
Income before income taxes 1,020,549  393,199  2,385,500 
Income tax provision 242,019  53,687  600,433 
NET INCOME$778,530 $339,512 $1,785,067 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic$0.78 $0.34 $1.79 
Diluted$0.78 $0.34 $1.79 
       



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
     
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
  2023 2022
     
INTEREST INCOME    
Loans, including fees $21,975,360 $16,322,221 
Investment securities  1,408,899  825,335 
Federal funds sold and other  708,346  147,790 
Total Interest Income  24,092,605  17,295,346 
     
INTEREST EXPENSE    
Deposits  7,231,527  1,303,588 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,157,182  125,388 
Notes payable  790,724  335,748 
Federal funds purchased and other  33,425  - 
Total interest expense  9,212,858  1,764,724 
NET INTERST INCOME  14,879,747  15,530,622 
Provision for credit losses  375,000  - 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  14,504,747  15,530,622 
     
NON-INTEREST INCOME    
Service charges and fees on deposits  297,477  253,546 
Wealth management fee income  1,155,950  1,257,293 
Secondary market fee income  207,734  799,600 
Bank owned life insurance income  158,330  3,726 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -  (151,480)
Other non-interest income  853,500  754,470 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,672,991  2,917,155 
     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE    
Salaries and benefits  9,752,523  9,573,242 
Occupancy and equipment  1,842,561  1,578,092 
Data processing  1,403,441  1,257,596 
Marketing and business development  997,169  672,102 
Professional services  985,190  885,154 
Other non-interest expense  783,106  669,024 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  15,763,990  14,635,210 
     
Income before income taxes  1,413,748  3,812,567 
Income tax provision  295,706  952,639 
NET INCOME $1,118,042 $2,859,928 
     
EARNINGS PER SHARE    
Basic $1.12 $2.88 
Diluted $1.12 $2.88 
     



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
       
  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
   2023   2023   2022 
       
FOR THE PERIOD      
Net income $778,530  $339,512  $1,785,067 
Net income before taxes  1,020,549   393,199   2,385,500 
Dividends declared per share  1.00   -   1.00 
       
       
PERIOD END BALANCE      
Total assets $1,054,290,779  $1,079,603,726  $896,099,799 
Total investments  98,506,257   99,326,990   95,838,246 
Total loans, net  863,509,798   838,864,382   709,314,619 
Allowance for credit losses  (10,608,962)  (10,371,551)  (8,284,983)
Total deposits  888,197,657   890,801,375   778,106,015 
Stockholders' equity  76,203,467   77,586,290   76,226,175 
       
       
RATIO ANALYSIS      
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.30%  0.13%  0.81%
Return on average equity (annualized)  3.94%  1.79%  9.28%
Net loans/Deposits  97.22%  94.17%  91.16%
Total Shareholders' Equity/Total assets  7.23%  7.19%  8.51%
Net loan losses/Total loans  0.00%  -0.01%  -0.01%
Uninsured deposits  30.35%  30.40%  28.10%
       
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Shares outstanding  996,196   997,784   997,784 
Weighted average shares outstanding  997,567   997,784   994,996 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 997,585   999,211   995,495 
Basic earnings $0.78  $0.34  $1.79 
Diluted earnings  0.78   0.34   1.79 
Book value  76.49   77.76   76.40 
Tangible book value  74.36   77.76   76.40 
       
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(12,410) $(65,926) $(49,997)
Classified assets  1,687,091   1,196,170   484,483 
Nonperforming loans  92,618   123,922   184,570 
Nonperforming assets  92,618   123,922   184,570 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.01%  0.01%  0.03%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.21%  1.22%  1.15%
       



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2023 2023 2022
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		  Interest Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		  Interest Average
Yield/
Rate
          
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Federal funds sold and other $33,668,022 $431,607 5.14% $25,318,303 $276,739 4.43% $62,514,372 $121,771 0.78%
Investment securities  98,944,071  780,362 3.16%  99,471,281  628,537 2.56%  94,260,851  443,419 1.89%
Loans receivable  850,747,374  11,302,782 5.33%  835,070,756  10,672,578 5.18%  697,638,767  8,539,519 4.91%
   Total interest-earning assets  983,359,467 $12,514,751 5.10%  959,860,340 $11,577,854 4.89%  854,413,990 $9,104,709 4.27%
Noninterest-earning assets  67,618,864      60,146,467      33,284,564    
Total assets $1,050,978,331     $1,020,006,807     $887,698,554    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $648,067,147 $4,265,275 2.64% $594,897,383 $2,966,252 2.02% $506,565,372 $642,622 0.51%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  40,650,920  459,605 4.53%  65,884,599  731,002 4.50%  10,879,395  58,483 2.16%
Notes payable  25,459,394  394,464 6.21%  25,414,074  396,260 6.32%  10,807,745  167,874 6.23%
   Total interest-bearing liabilities  714,177,461 $5,119,344 2.88%  686,196,056 $4,093,514 2.42%  528,252,512 $868,979 0.66%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  257,452,327      256,966,055      282,310,314    
Total liabilities  971,629,788      943,162,111      810,562,826    
Stockholders' equity  79,348,543      76,844,696      77,135,728    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,050,978,331     $1,020,006,807     $887,698,554    
Net interest-earning assets $269,182,006     $273,664,284     $326,161,478    
Net interest spread   $7,395,407 2.23%   $7,484,340 2.47%   $8,235,730 3.61%
Net interest margin     3.02%     3.16%     3.87%
                   



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022 
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $29,516,229 $708,346 4.84% $56,691,768 $147,790 0.53%
Investment securities  96,991,956  1,408,899 2.93%  90,422,018  825,335 1.84%
Loans receivable  842,952,320  21,975,360 5.26%  693,829,458  16,322,221 4.74%
Total interest-earning assets  969,460,505 $24,092,605 5.01%  840,943,244 $17,295,346 4.15%
Noninterest-earning assets  65,221,029      33,687,594    
Total assets $1,034,681,534     $874,630,838    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $621,531,238 $7,231,527 2.35% $504,926,819 $1,303,588 0.52%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  52,059,517  1,157,182 4.48%  11,527,880  125,388 2.19%
Notes payable  25,436,859  790,724 6.27%  10,804,509  335,748 6.27%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  699,027,614 $9,179,433 2.65%  527,259,208 $1,764,724 0.67%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  256,505,906      268,931,772    
Total liabilities  955,533,520      796,190,980    
Stockholders' equity  79,148,014      78,439,858    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,034,681,534     $874,630,838    
Net interest-earning assets $270,432,891     $313,684,036    
Net interest spread   $14,913,172 2.36%   $15,530,622 3.47%
Net interest margin     3.10%     3.72%
             