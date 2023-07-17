Komprise Named Winner in Data & Information Management by CRN

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company a Winner for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Komprise Hypertransfer for Elastic Data Migration, released in late 2022, garnered the top Data & Information Management honor by CRN.



This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Komprise Hypertransfer solves common performance issues that enterprises face when migrating data using the SMB protocol (such as Windows files) to the cloud:

The technology optimizes the process by minimizing the WAN roundtrips, using dedicated channels to send SMB file data 25x faster compared to other alternatives.

Komprise Hypertransfer strengthens security and defense against ransomware attacks by not accessing cloud file storage over the network during data migrations, since data transfers from source to target over private channels.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the from lines with customers. said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

“Enterprise cloud data migrations are complex by nature and a large migration of small files over the WAN is even more challenging,” said Kumar Goswami, CEO of Komprise. “A cloud migration project that could take months to complete will now take days and that’s a huge cost and time savings for our customers. It’s wonderful to be recognized by CRN for our work on Hypertransfer, which we built with the goal of making life simpler for IT teams and data storage architects managing and moving petabytes of data.”

Learn more about Hypertransfer for Elastic Data Migration: www.komprise.com/hypertransfer

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes, analytics and AI. tools. www.komprise.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com