Matthews Introduces its First Active ETF to Tap into the World’s Most Innovative Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews introduced the Matthews Korea Active ETF (MKOR) on the New York Stock Exchange today, adding to the firm’s Active ETF offerings that give investors the “power of choice.”



The Matthews Korea Active ETF provides investors with actively managed exposure to one of the world’s most innovative economies. As a recognized leader in the semiconductor industry, South Korea is also home to a broad range of innovative businesses that encompass diverse sectors including new energy vehicles, information technology, biopharmaceuticals, e-commerce and entertainment. In addition to global leaders, South Korea offers many domestic companies that are transforming into global brands. Its economy benefits from strong export ties to other global growth markets as well as a large, growing domestic consumer base.

Matthews’ long legacy of leadership in Korean investments goes back 30 years. MKOR will be managed by Lead Managers Michael Oh, CFA, and Elli Lee, and Co-Manager Sojung Park, a proven team with decades of experience investing in South Korea.

Cooper Abbott, CEO of Matthews commented: “Our research-driven Korea equity team is dedicated to delivering results for investors. Active, single country strategies such as MKOR provide investors with the “power of choice” to selectively express their investment views—both strategically and tactically—and gain differentiated exposures to companies not typically found in broad International strategies or the U.S. Given the range of investment opportunities we find in South Korea, it should be considered alongside other more established single country strategies such as Japan, India, the U.S. and China.”

Elli Lee, Lead Manager of MKOR commented: “With strong ties to the U.S., South Korea’s open economy provides a deep investment universe for both established and truly innovative companies. It is one of the few countries in the world that has many unique businesses that cannot be easily replaced and are being managed by highly driven, entrepreneurial owners who aspire to create global brands. As an investor in South Korea, I can see that its investment in research and development (R&D), strong work ethic and a highly educated workforce is creating a virtuous cycle of innovative advancements that now positions it as one the most exciting countries to invest in.”

The Matthews Korea Active ETF seeks to achieve an attractive total return from a concentrated all-cap portfolio diversified across a broad range of sectors. The team employs a deep fundamental, research-driven approach to invest in 30-plus businesses that typically exhibit high growth and have strong moats. With a high active share, the ETF will contain companies often not found in Korea indices. Matthews Active ETFs provide investors actively managed expertise with increased tax efficiency and intra-day liquidity:

Emerging Markets:

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MEM)

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MEMX)

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MINV)



Country Specific:

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MCH)

Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MKOR)

About Matthews:

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on a belief that Global Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide, Matthews takes a long-term, active, fundamental investment approach to construct highly differentiated portfolios that focus on Emerging Markets, Asia and China. The firm manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally in vehicles that include SMAs, mutual funds and active ETFs. For more information about Matthews, please visit matthewsasia.com.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Matthews Asia Funds before making an investment decision. A prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by visiting matthewsasia.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The value of an investment in the Fund can go down as well as up and possible loss of principal is a risk of investing. Investments in international, emerging and frontier markets involve risks such as economic, social and political instability, market illiquidity, currency fluctuations, high levels of volatility, and limited regulation. Additionally, investing in emerging and frontier securities involves greater risks than investing in securities of developed markets, as issuers in these countries generally disclose less financial and other information publicly or restrict access to certain information from review by non-domestic authorities. Emerging and frontier markets tend to have less stringent and less uniform accounting, auditing and financial reporting standards, limited regulatory or governmental oversight, and limited investor protection or rights to take action against issuers, resulting in potential material risks to investors. In addition, single-country and sector funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk than diversified funds because of concentration in a specific industry, sector or geographic location. Pandemics and other public health emergencies can result in market volatility and disruption.

ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult your tax or legal adviser for guidance where needed.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the U.S. by Foreside Distributors LLC and in Latin America by Picton, S.A.

Dukas Linden PR

Sarah Lazarus/Stephanie Dressler

+617-335-7823/+949-269-2535

sarah@dlpr.com/stephanie@dlpr.com



