Matthews Appoints Tiffany Hsiao as Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Small Companies and Matthews Asia Innovators Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, a privately owned boutique investment management firm focused on Asia and Emerging Markets, today announced that Tiffany Hsiao has been appointed as Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund (Investor Class: MCSMX; Institutional Class: MICHX) and the Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) and of the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund (Investor Class: MATFX; Institutional Class: MITEX) and the Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV).

Tiffany’s return to Matthews strengthens the firm’s investment leadership in key growth areas including China, technology and innovation. An accomplished investor, Tiffany originally joined Matthews in 2014 and brings extensive experience managing high-conviction portfolios across Asia and Emerging Markets. Prior to rejoining Matthews, she launched and managed a China-focused private fund at Artisan Partners. During her earlier tenure at Matthews, she managed China Small Companies, former Asia Small Companies (now Emerging Markets Small Companies), and Asia Innovators strategies, and was recognized as one of the top female portfolio managers in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany back to Matthews and to have her step into investment leadership roles within our mutual fund and active ETF lineups,” said Mark Headley, Executive Chairman at Matthews. “She is one of the most talented investors in our industry, with a distinctive research perspective and a strong track record identifying the next generation of innovation enablers and adopters across Asia.”

“Tiffany’s expertise in China and in sectors such as technology and innovation aligns closely with areas that are increasingly critical to our portfolios,” added Sean Taylor, Chief Investment Officer. “Her return further strengthens our well-resourced investment team.”

Based in San Francisco, Tiffany will collaborate closely with the investment team to provide differentiated perspectives across portfolios. Her appointment reflects Matthews’ continued commitment to expanding its investment capabilities in high-growth areas across Asia and Emerging Markets.

About Matthews

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on the belief that Asia and Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide, the firm employs a long-term, active, fundamentally driven strategy to building distinctive portfolios focused on Asia and Emerging Markets. Matthews manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally through vehicles including Mutual Funds, Active ETFs and SMAs.

For more information, please visit matthewsasia.com .

