Matthews Announces the Return of Tiffany Hsiao as a Portfolio Manager to Strengthen Investment Leadership in Key Growth Areas

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, a privately owned boutique investment management firm focused on Emerging Markets and Asia, today announced that Tiffany Hsiao has rejoined the firm. Tiffany’s return supports Matthews’ long-term strategy to deepen its expertise in key growth areas including China, technology and innovation.

Tiffany brings extensive investment expertise and leadership to the firm. She originally joined Matthews in 2014 and departed in August 2020 to launch a China-focused private fund at Artisan Partners. Prior to her departure, Tiffany managed the firm’s China Small Companies, former Asia Small Companies (now Emerging Markets Small Companies) and Asia Innovators strategies, and was named the best female portfolio manager in the U.S. in 2018 and AAA-rated by Citywire Americas. Prior to her tenure at Matthews, Tiffany was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs Investment Partners in Hong Kong and Tokyo focusing on Asia Pacific investments with an emphasis on equities in China, and a Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton focusing on global communications technology.

“Tiffany is one of the most talented investors in our industry and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to Matthews where she achieved so much success,” said Mark Headley, Executive Chairman at Matthews. “Our focus on technology and innovation goes back over 25 years, anticipating the powerful role that capital investment and entrepreneurship would play in driving the region’s growth. That same commitment to innovation defines her work as a strategic-minded investor with a strong client focus and distinctive approach to research. Tiffany’s vision and experience will be invaluable as we position the firm for its next phase of growth.”

Based in San Francisco, Tiffany will work closely with the investment team to generate new perspectives and insights across portfolios. Her appointment reflects Matthews’ continued commitment to strengthening its investment leadership and capabilities in key growth areas.

“Tiffany is an experienced portfolio manager and one of the leading investors in China, with deep expertise in technology and innovation, sectors that are increasingly important for our portfolios,” said Sean Taylor, Chief Investment Officer. “Tiffany’s return strengthens our well-resourced and talented investment team, and we look forward to the perspectives and experience she brings.”

“It’s great to be back at Matthews and to rejoin the investment team,” said Tiffany Hsiao. “I am especially excited to collaborate with Mark and Sean and work alongside a talented investment team. The firm’s focus on technology and innovation within Emerging Markets and Asia aligns closely with my passion for discovering growth companies that are driving meaningful progress, and I look forward to delivering results for our clients.”

Tiffany will be joined in mid-December by two research analysts, who previously worked with her at Artisan Partners, and who will be located in Matthews’ Hong Kong office.

Matthews provides investors with a broad range of investment solutions across Asia and Emerging Markets. These include global, regional, country and thematic strategies available in Mutual Funds, Active ETFs and SMAs.



About Matthews

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on a belief that Global Emerging Markets and Asia offer exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide, Matthews takes a long-term, active, fundamental investment approach to construct differentiated portfolios that focus on Global Emerging Markets and Asia. The firm manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally in vehicles that include Mutual Funds, Active ETFs and SMAs. For more information about Matthews, please visit www.matthewsasia.com .

Disclosure

1 Citywire AAA-rating is for the 3-year risk adjusted performance of Matthews China Small Companies Fund as of 6/30/2018. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Matthews Asia Funds carefully before making an investment decision. A prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by calling 1.800.789.ASIA (2742) or by clicking this link https://www.matthewsasia.com/resources/docs/fund-documents/. Please read the

prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Ratings and awards referenced herein may not be representative of a positive experience by all clients invested in the Fund during the periods referenced and is not a guarantee of future performance or success. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not, in any way, constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or product. Investing in international and emerging markets may involve additional risks, such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation.

Matthews Asia is the brand for Matthews International Capital Management, LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the United States by Foreside Funds Distributors LLC and in Latin America by Picton S.A.