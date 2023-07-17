Hoylu announces timetable for reverse share split

English Swedish

At Hoylu AB's Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2023, it was resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a reverse split, meaning that twenty (20) shares are combined into one (1) new share. The meeting authorized the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The Board of Directors of Hoylu has, in accordance with the AGM's resolution, determined that the record date shall be Monday, July 24, 2023.

The last day of trading in the Hoylu share before the reverse split is July 20, 2023 and the first day of trading in the Hoylu share after the reverse split is July 21, 2023. Hoylu's share price will thus reflect the effect of the reverse split as of 21 July 2023. As a result of the reverse split, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 984,196,680 to 49,209,834 shares.

As a result of the reverse split, Hoylu's shares will change ISIN code as of July 21, 2023. The new ISIN code for the Company's share is SE0020677854.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to their holdings on the record date. Those shareholders whose shareholding on the record date is not evenly divisible by 20 will receive shares free of charge in order to make the holding evenly divisible by 20. The provision of shares is made through Euroclear Sweden AB, without any further action being required by shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se



Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 PM CEST on July 17, 2023.



