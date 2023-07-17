Alzheimer Society of Ontario Welcomes Latest Positive Trial Results for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

English French

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is expressing its optimism at today’s release of full clinical trial data from the phase three trial of donanemab, a treatment candidate for Alzheimer’s disease developed by Eli Lilly.



“Today’s data is the latest in a string of good news in the world of Alzheimer’s disease research,” said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. “For the first time ever, there are now multiple promising treatment options for people at the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s disease. These drug candidates, and the breakthroughs that will keep coming, have the potential to revolutionise dementia care and improve quality of life. Hundreds of thousands of Ontarians are reading today’s news with joy and anticipation—and they are waiting for action from their elected leaders. For the past two years we have known treatments are coming—changes to our health care system won’t happen overnight, and we are running out of time to prepare.”

Donanemab reported high-level, unpublished results in May 2023, and today’s full results reinforce the broadly positive outcomes. As previously shared, donanemab slowed cognitive decline by 35% versus placebo. Today’s full results show that these reductions are greater among trial participants with mild cognitive impairment, with cognitive decline slowed by 60%. This reinforces the need to detect, diagnose, and treat Alzheimer’s disease at the earliest possible stage.

“Treatments are coming. Ontario isn’t ready,” continued Ms. Barrick. “Lack of primary care awareness, scan capacity, dementia specialists, and investments in research all hinder Ontario’s ability to quickly get these forthcoming treatment options to those who will most benefit, when they will most benefit.”

Trial results also revealed the presence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (including brain bleeding and swelling) in 36.8% of trial participants, more than double that recorded in the placebo group. As with all drugs of this type there is a risk of side effects, some serious, and anyone considering accessing a pharmacological treatment for Alzheimer’s disease should consult their health care provider.

“One in three Ontarians has a close family member living with dementia,” said Ms. Barrick. “Today’s news matters to people. It matters to all of us. It needs to matter to our government too.”

About the Alzheimer Society of Ontario

The Alzheimer Society is a federation of 26 frontline community support service providers, operating in every community across Ontario. We supported over 95,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other health care professionals, as well as to the general public, and work to reduce the stigma that is far too often associated with dementia. As a health service provider, we offer system navigation, care partner respite, adult day programs, therapeutic recreation, and so much more at little or, for nearly all of our programs, no cost to families. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, and to promote research into a cure. Learn more and find an Alzheimer Society near you: https://alzheimer.ca/on/en/about-us/find-your-local-alzheimer-society

Media Contact

Beth Merrick, ZAZOU Communications

beth@zazoupr.com / (416) 473-9881

Alzheimer Society of Ontario staff are available for media interviews in English and French.