Parker University Presented with the 2023 Service Award at the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic/Fédération Internationale de Chiropratique du Sport Global Symposium in Paris, France

Recently, Parker University's Executive Vice President and Provost, Dr. Jayne Moschella, and Dr. Tammy Fogarty, the Dean of Health and Human Performance, traveled to Paris, France, to accept the 2023 Service Award at the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic/Fédération Internationale de Chiropratique du Sport (FICS) Global Symposium. Accolades and honors such as this help bring recognition to the vitally important chiropractic and educational work Parker University does worldwide.

The FICS Focuses on a Global Outlook

The FICS is an organization with worldwide membership. As leaders in sports chiropractic, FICS strives to provide equitable access to sports chiropractic care, education, mentoring, and research to athletes and sports chiropractors regionally, nationally, and internationally. FICS maintains relationships with international sporting federations, educational institutions with a chiropractic program, and more than 30 national chiropractic sports councils across the globe. The foundation aims to help athletes achieve optimal performance naturally.

2023 Awards Ceremony in Paris, France

As noted by a heartfelt speech made by Dr. Keith Overland before the award presentation, the organization was very complimentary of Parker University, recognizing the outstanding work of Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan, the university production team’s role in the FICS online symposium, scholarships provided to FICS members for Parker University’s Strength and Human Performance master’s program, and the school’s continued support of FICS.

The prestigious award reads, “For outstanding and continual support of international sports chiropractic by providing access to leading online symposium platforms that support the continuous virtual development of the entire chiropractic profession.”

Parker University proudly accepted the 2023 Service Award and looks forward to more shared successes with the FICS in the future. For more information about the FICS, visit https://fics.sport.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

