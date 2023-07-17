Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) will release its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, after markets close.

President & Chief Operating Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday August 10th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c7zracbt

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc93a3724a33846f4891feacd3a474c66

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Through corporate and asset acquisitions, we have grown into a significant upstream and midstream producer with assets concentrated in the Canadian Foothills, producing conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.