Pico Announces Enhancements to PicoNet™ in Europe to Support New Demand for Resilient Connectivity

- New routes, increased resiliency, and the introduction of Hollow Core Fiber technology highlight the latest enhancements -



NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced several enhancements to its network mesh in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support the evolving needs of the financial markets, including new routes, additional resiliency, and support for emerging liquidity centers.

Exchange relocations across Europe have driven market and liquidity fragmentation and created new trading hubs. Pico has launched new routes and enhancements to established connectivity paths to support the industry’s evolving needs for diverse, resilient, reliable and low-latency connectivity for the transmission of market data and orders globally.

New Connectivity in Europe: Pico has established additional routes in London to support the new triangle between Equinix LD4, Interxion LON1 and Telehouse North 2. This includes the introduction of Hollow Core Fiber (HCF) which brings a lower latency profile than traditional fiber optic cable.

Across Europe, Pico has also expanded its direct connectivity between key trading hubs adding connectivity links between Telehouse North 2 and Bergamo IT3 as well as Telehouse North 2 and Frankfurt, FR2.

Expansion into the Middle East: These enhancements follow the launch of Pico’s managed colocation services at the Saudi Exchange Company data center in Riyadh to provide seamless connectivity between the Middle East and Europe, APAC and the Americas. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for advanced electronic trading infrastructure and connectivity in the Middle East.

“We are committed to expanding and enhancing our connectivity solutions to meet the demands of trading participants in Europe and are leveraging hollow core fiber to further enhance our market-leading network,” said Kristen Pross, Managing Director, Product Management at Pico. “The demand for new and diverse routes at lower latencies and with higher bandwidth and resilience continues to grow. Clients rely on Pico when seeking seamless failover in the event of an outage, backed by our global team of experts and a network fully instrumented with Corvil Analytics, a leading monitoring and analytics platform.”

