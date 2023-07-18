Catalogic's CloudCasa for Velero Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Paramus, NJ, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced the availability of CloudCasa for Velero in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. CloudCasa customers can now take better advantage of the popular and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

CloudCasa provides enterprises with the ability to scale their businesses with multi-cluster management across all Kubernetes distributions and hybrid cloud environments. CloudCasa is a cloud-native, proactive data protection service that also fully supports Velero and detects and alerts on vulnerabilities in Kubernetes clusters to improve overall security posture. By delivering the benefits of open source and SaaS management, with no vendor lock-in, CloudCasa addresses management, governance, and compliance requirements for Kubernetes data protection and disaster recovery.

CloudCasa allows Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) users to register their Azure accounts and automatically discover their AKS clusters, centralize backup policy management across Azure regions and Azure accounts, and reduce the time to recover AKS clusters and their data with guided, full-stack recovery. With CloudCasa, Azure customers can also migrate to AKS from Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Google Kubernetes Engine, and also migrate from on-premises clusters of any Kubernetes distribution.

“We’re pleased to be a part of Microsoft’s expansion into Kubernetes applications in the Azure Marketplace,” said Sathya Sankaran, Founder and GM of CloudCasa. “CloudCasa was one of the initial Kubernetes apps in the marketplace, and it is featured in Microsoft’s announcement of its new transactable Azure Container Marketplace. CloudCasa has been laser-focused on Kubernetes since inception, and we’re happy to partner with Microsoft on further expansion of this exciting ecosystem.”

“Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome CloudCasa to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”





About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup-as-a-service providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery, across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 100 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io.





