CHAR Technologies Investor “Fireside Chat” with ArcelorMittal on July 19th: Strategic Partnership Discussion

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming webinar featuring Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Technologies and Irina Gorbounova, ArcelorMittal’s VP of Mergers & Acquisitions and Head of ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® Innovation Fund. The discussion will focus on ArcelorMittal's recent investment in CHAR and their strategic partnership.



Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, at 10.30 AM ET / 7.30 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5416896257562/WN_-EJuj_XITp61RaXwTxU5hg

On July 5th, 2023, CHAR made headlines as the first Canadian company to receive funding from ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® Innovation Fund, amounting to C$6.6M. Additionally, CHAR and ArcelorMittal Dofasco announced a Memorandum of Understanding, under which ArcelorMittal Dofasco will purchase ‎biocarbon produced at CHAR’s state-of-the-art facility in Thorold, Ontario starting in 2023.

This exclusive discussion aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the strategic partnership and shed light on how CHAR's biocarbon will be tested and utilized to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the steelmaking process at ArcelorMittal Dofasco. A series of questions will be addressed, exploring the implications of this collaboration for both companies and the steel industry as a whole.

For those unable to join the event live on the day of the webinar, an archived webcast will be made available on YouTube.

CHAR is thrilled to engage with investors and interested individuals through this webinar, providing valuable insights into the transformative impact of biocarbon and the exciting future of the steel industry.

About Char Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocoal that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

