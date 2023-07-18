Curonix Provides Reimbursement Update on Neurostimulator Procedure Codes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curonix LLC provided an update on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on July 13, 2023, that provides additional coding clarity and positive proposed Medicare reimbursement rate updates.



U.S. CMS Proposed Rule Update

On July 13, 2023, CMS published the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule (CMS-1784-P) (“CMS Proposed Rule”) that includes new work relative values for revised code descriptors for both Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) neurostimulation CPT® procedure codes.

This CMS Proposed Rule is a follow on to coding changes from the American Medical Association’s CPT Editorial Panel from February 2022, which updated a set of CPT codes related to certain neuromodulation products, including the Company’s Freedom® PNS and Freedom SCS systems.

The CMS Proposed Rule reviews updated work RVUs for Medicare reimbursement rate revisions in recognition of the physician work value performed within PNS procedures. These positive proposed changes would be effective January 1, 2024.

The CPT Editorial Panel revised several neurostimulation CPT procedure codes to provide clarity in the CPT codes descriptors and guidance reflecting the work required by physicians to perform PNS and SCS procedures with current and more advanced technology. This is an important step to provide clarity in CPT coding for PNS and SCS procedures, which will further advance patient access and physicians’ ability to treat patients who benefit from these procedures. The revisions reflect the physician’s total work involved in implanting a neurostimulator with multiple components, including pocket creation and the connection between the electrode array and pulse generator or receiver.

Curonix is pleased the AMA approved updates that reflect the entire scope of the physician’s work performed in the PNS and SCS surgical procedures. “Curonix is committed to advancing patient access to innovative therapies. The CPT codes descriptors clarification for PNS and SCS procedures provides additional clarity for physicians and their dedicated teams,” said Aure Bruneau, CEO of Curonix. “Additional real world clinical data continues to be published about the benefits of our Freedom products (Journal of Pain Research), and we remain committed to providing products to free those suffering chronic, debilitating pain.”

About Curonix

Curonix LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to free patients from chronic pain and improve their quality of life. The Freedom PNS and SCS Systems use high-frequency electromagnetic coupling (HF-EMC) technology to power the implanted neurostimulator(s). Each neurostimulator comprises an electrode array with 4 or 8 contacts, and the electrode array is connected to a separate implanted receiver. An external rechargeable transmitter supplies the energy and data to the implanted neurostimulator through the skin. The device uses pulsed electric current to create an electrical field that acts on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain.

