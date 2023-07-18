Turntide Technologies Honored with Two Environment + Energy Leader Awards for Energy Efficiency and Electrification Technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies ("Turntide"), developer of breakthrough electrification and sustainable operations technologies, today announced that Environment + Energy Leader (“E+E Leader”) has honored both Turntide Intelligent Barn and Turntide Electrification with the prestigious Top Product and Top Project of the Year awards, respectively. These accolades recognize Turntide as an exemplary leader in the development of commercial sustainability technologies.



This is the fourth year E+E Leader is recognizing Turntide’s technology solutions for innovation and impact on decarbonizing the world’s most energy-intensive industries, including buildings, transportation, and agriculture.

Turntide Intelligent Barn represents a breakthrough in sustainable farming practices, using intelligent motor systems to optimize dairy barn environments by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, while improving animal wellbeing.

Turntide Electrification is instrumental in transforming commercial and industrial vehicles, including construction equipment and passenger rail cars, to significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuels and also reduce air and noise pollution.

The outstanding achievements of Turntide captivated the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked, “Turntide is driving real change in the transport sector with innovative electrification solutions.” Another judge added, "Intelligent Barn is the only solution I've come across that tackles the well-being of both the environment and animals!"

“We are honored to receive recognition from Environment + Energy Leader for four years in a row," stated Ryan Morris, CEO of Turntide. “We aim to tackle complex issues that help drive the world towards achieving net zero goals. These awards reinforce that we are on the right track and motivated us to push the boundaries of energy efficiency.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Sarah Roberts, co-president of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

Turntide is at the forefront of creating sustainable technology solutions for the world's transition to optimized and efficient energy use. The company delivers significant energy savings by developing intelligent electric motor systems, thereby reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. The company's steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and energy management has resulted in numerous industry recognitions, including Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas and Next Big Thing in Tech, The Queen’s Award for Innovation, and Cleantech 100, among others.

About Turntide Technologies:

Turntide Technologies (Turntide) invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide's solutions support commercial and industrial electric vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustaianable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

