HOAM Ventures Launches HOAM Front Podcast Series To Help Industry Leaders Stay Current On Property Technology And Real Estate Trends

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOAM Ventures, an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology, is excited to announce the launch of The HOAM Front Podcast.

The HOAM Front Podcast will explore the growing importance of tech-driven opportunities. Every month, hosts Andrew Brock, president & CEO of HOAM Ventures, and Hosanna Hanson, vice president of TownSq People & Culture, sit down with high-level leaders and innovators to unpack emerging trends, hot topics, and challenges and discuss the future of PropTech and real estate.

“The HOAM Front Podcast sprang from the desire to connect our clients with leading experts to discuss the impact of the pace of change in PropTech which continues to move rapidly,” said Andrew Brock, president digital and technology services and chief information officer. “As one of the industry’s largest technology companies, we aim to lead the dialogue on innovation and help our clients understand the impact on their businesses in real time. It’s been a true pleasure to host such esteemed guests and the response has been beyond our wildest expectations.”

Recent guests include Charlie Feld, award-winning author of, “A Leader’s Guide to IT-Enabled Business Transformation;” Jeevan D’Mello, 2023 president elect and first international president in 2024 of the Community Associations Institute (CAI); and Dallas real estate mogul, Allie Beth Allman.

Listen or watch current and past episodes of The HOAM Front Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Stay connected with The HOAM Front Podcast on Facebook and Instagram.

About The HOAM Front Podcast

The HOAM Front Podcast aims to explore the growing importance of tech-driven opportunities. Hosts Andrew Brock and Hosanna Hanson sit down with high-level leaders and innovators every month to unpack emerging trends, hot topics, and challenges and discuss the future of PropTech and real estate. To learn more, visit hoamventures.com/the-hoam-front-podcast.

About HOAM Ventures

HOAM Ventures is an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. HOAM Ventures backs, acquires, mentors, and partners with revolutionary companies, thought leaders, and products to benefit all parties—developers, investors, and property management companies. Across their network, they provide digital services, common tools, key points of integration, enterprise standards, best practices, architectural counsel, and technical support to create seamless community solutions to unleash the future of real estate innovation. To learn more, visit hoamventures.com.