Electrify Expo Heads to Washington DC for an Electric Weekend with Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen, Kia and more

As the nation’s largest EV festival, Electrify Expo offers a full weekend of fun at any age, where you can ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, tickets can be purchased online and in person

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing all-electric fun for families, shoppers and thrill seekers to Washington DC this weekend for an action-packed event, July 22-23, at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds. Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more. This is Electrify Expo’s first and only stop in Washington DC for the 2023 tour season.

“The most effective way to drive EV adoption is by putting people behind the wheel or on the seat of an EV, e-bike, e-scooter, or whatever type of electric vehicle they have their eye on,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Our tour will generate over 200,000 demo rides this year and many of those first time EV shoppers will convert to going electric right at our festival. We are on the front lines of EV adoption and happy to be bringing all-electric fun to DC on July 22-23.”

Electrify Expo Washington DC will be the second stop for Volvo’s new EX90 fully-electric SUV and the first time the vehicle is displayed to the public on the East Coast. The much-anticipated Volkswagen ID.Buzz will also continue on the tour, with its eye-catching old-school VW bus look paired with “new-school fuel”. The Polestar 3 SUV also made its debut at Electrify Expo San Francisco and will make the trip to DC for the first time.

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9, EV6, Niro EV, Sportage

Lexus: RZ

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Polestar: 2, 3

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Rav4 Prime, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Volvo: EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.Buzz, ID.4

In addition to automakers, Washington DC attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Bosch

Bulls

Gocycle

LeMond

Riese & Mueller

Shandoka

Tern

and many more

For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

