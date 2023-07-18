EXEL Industries : Number of shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2023

Paris, FRANCE

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2023

  		6,787,900

  		Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,146
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,849,431

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

