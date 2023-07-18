UXUY Sponsors Satoshi Nakamoto Awards at Token2049 in Singapore



Singapore, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-gen decentralized exchange platform, UXUY, officially announced its sponsorship of the "Satoshi Nakamoto Awards." The inaugural Satoshi Nakamoto Awards will be unveiled during the Token2049 event in Singapore in September. As the first award established to recognize contributors to the decentralized world, the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards aim to foster the development of the cryptocurrency industry. Thousands of cryptocurrency industry professionals will gather in Singapore to witness the announcement of the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards at Token2049.



Jordan, Co-founder of UXUY, has stated, "We are proud to be the sponsor of the inaugural Satoshi Nakamoto Awards. The collaboration between UXUY and the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards will facilitate cross-chain ecosystem interactions, break the barriers to cross-chain transactions, and create a more prosperous cryptocurrency ecosystem."







The awards are divided into four top-level categories: Builders, Projects, Ecosystem, and Investment Institutions, and totaling 49 awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the crypto ecosystem in 2023. The most anticipated awards include:



Man of the Year

Best Builder

Smart Money of the Year

DeFi Project of the Year

Best Ecosystem

Investment Institution of the Year





The flourishing of Web3 in 2023 has given rise to crypto startups in various fields. Industries across the board have embraced the wave of integrating crypto, leading to the emergence of diverse applications. For instance, WeWork founder Adam Neumann created the carbon credit platform Flowcarbon based on green energy and blockchain, while OpenAI founder Sam Altman developed Worldcoin using iris verification and blockchain technology. Numerous applications are sprouting up like mushrooms after the rain.



However, is the current prosperity all about creating Altcoins and Shitcoins? Is it fostering chaos? Is this betrayal of Bitcoin?



No! As early as 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto made the following statement:





"Once it gets bootstrapped, there are so many applications if you could effortlessly pay a few cents to a website as easily as dropping coins in a vending machine." (Jan. 17, 2009) - Satoshi Nakamoto



The wave of Web3 is not a betrayal of Bitcoin but rather the continuation of the spirit of Satoshi Nakamoto. The purpose of the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards is to recognize builders, projects, ecosystems, and investment institutions that contribute to the prosperity of the crypto ecosystem, bringing creativity, and even leading industry progress.



The evaluation process of the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards will be based on media nominations, votes from seasoned professionals, and on-chain data analysis. It not only focuses on top-tier applications but also pays attention to the emerging uncapped ecosystem.







UXUY's sponsorship of the Satoshi Nakamoto Awards aims to bring together the most outstanding practitioners, innovators, and contributors in the crypto ecosystem, to explore the future of the industry and share cutting-edge technological innovations and perspectives. It aims to facilitate the cohesion of ideas and the sparks of creativity. Additionally, it serves as recognition for the exceptional builders, projects, ecosystems, and investment institutions of the year, joining hands to create a better crypto ecosystem.



About UXUY:



UXUY is the next-gen decentralized cross-chain trading platform that provides users with a CEX-like trading experience by establishing a "stablecoin-centric" environment. Following the philosophy of "Follow Smart Money," UXUY significantly reduces the barriers to social trading on the blockchain. It supports mainstream public chains and integrates the advantages of "wallet + trading," actively participating in the construction of the "Unclaimed" ecosystem.

