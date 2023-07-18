Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Leadership Team

NAPLES, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty, a leading luxury real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terrence Cook as the managing broker of its Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch offices and Champ Claris as the managing broker of its Lake Norman—Cornelius and Lake Norman—Mooresville offices.



With an impressive background in real estate and extensive experience in the local market, Terrence brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. An award-winning leader, he previously served as the regional vice president of Coldwell Banker in West Central Florida after a successful career spanning over 7 years as the managing broker of the Lakewood Ranch offices. Additionally, he spent 12 years in real estate sales and consulting in Sarasota.

“Terrence has garnered an exceptional reputation and track record of success within the brokerage community over many years, and we are so excited to welcome him to the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty family with a role that allows him to be fully committed to the market he loves,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Terrence joins Craig Cerreta, current managing broker of the Sarasota office locations, under a new leadership structure where both will jointly oversee all brokerage activities and advisors for the three offices. Since assuming the leadership role in 2017, Craig has grown his operations to be the highest performing among all Premier Sotheby’s International Realty offices in both Florida and North Carolina. Consistently recognized for his accomplishments across myriad categories, he is highly engaged in both real estate and community networks in Sarasota.

A North Carolina native and second-generation real estate broker, Champ has lived in various cities in North Carolina, including Wilmington, Raleigh, Asheville, and the greater Charlotte region. A graduate of North Carolina State University, he has been involved in the real estate industry for over two decades, with 10 of those years spent as a top-producing agent.

Champ’s commitment to excellence is reflected in his impressive professional achievements, exceptional leadership and management skills. He previously served as the vice president of franchise sales for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, overseeing operations in 18 states. During his tenure, Champ excelled in driving business development, franchise sales, and facilitating mergers and acquisitions.

“I am delighted to welcome Champ to our leadership team in North Carolina,” said Kristine Newell, senior vice president. “His valued expertise will be instrumental in furthering our brand while providing our advisors and clients with the industry’s highest standard of service.”

“Our industry’s best advisors deserve the very best business partners,” said Budge Huskey. “I have such tremendous confidence in our leadership team and know they will leverage our unique culture to ensure the continued growth of our people and delivery of the industry’s most elevated service experience.”

