New-Build Waterfront Masterpiece Sells for $35 Million in Port Royal

Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bh5z9vgcqbk5pefth0ecs/AJBomEGBKHCGRFyTQVyUEvo?rlkey=wyzsokr06j6d7xcagbar1tovk&st=eeb8hxoh&dl=

Photo Credit: Marc Fitzgerald

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly constructed waterfront estate at 3373 Rum Row in Naples’ prestigious Port Royal community has closed for $35,000,000. The buyer was represented exclusively by Marc Fitzgerald of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Broad Avenue office.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Set along the wide waters of Galleon Cove, the residence showcases the craftsmanship, scale and architectural pedigree synonymous with London Bay Homes. Masterfully designed in collaboration with Stofft Cooney Architects and Romanza Interior Design, the estate offers approximately 8,377 square feet of air-conditioned living space, featuring six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths, multiple lounge and entertainment spaces and exceptional indoor–outdoor livability.

The home’s expansive glass walls open to a resort-style outdoor sanctuary highlighted by a dramatic custom pool and spa, covered terraces, summer kitchen and fire features, all positioned to capture sweeping bay views. With roughly 130 feet of water frontage, a private dock and direct Gulf access, the property exemplifies the pinnacle of Naples waterfront living.

Situated in one of the most exclusive waterfront neighborhoods in the country, Port Royal is renowned for its deep-water canals, grand estates and exceptional level of privacy. The community offers unmatched access to the Gulf of Mexico and is anchored by the storied Port Royal Club, further enhancing its reputation as one of Naples’ most coveted coastal enclaves.

Quote:

“Properties of this caliber are rare even in Port Royal. The combination of craftsmanship, location and waterfront lifestyle made this an exceptional opportunity for my customers, and I’m thrilled to have helped them secure a home that truly represents the best of Naples luxury living.”

– Marc Fitzgerald, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Broad Avenue



About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257