NFL Linebacker Shaq Thompson Sells Charlotte Estate for $9M

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL linebacker Shaq Thompson, who spent a decade with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Buffalo Bills, has sold his custom Charlotte estate at 5501 Carmel Park Drive for $9,000,000. The distinguished residence, set within one of the city’s most sought-after luxury enclaves, was represented exclusively by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale marks a record-setting milestone for the Carmel Park neighborhood, achieving the highest price ever recorded in the community. It also ranks as the third most expensive home ever sold in the city of Charlotte through MLS, highlighting the exceptional appeal of the estate and the continued strength of the region’s upper-tier real estate market.

Completed in 2020, the nearly 11,000-square-foot residence was envisioned by The Studio of Christopher Phelps and built by esteemed luxury builder Arcadia Homes. Sited on 1.69 acres, the home offers a contemporary aesthetic, dramatic architecture and an impressive blend of living, work and entertainment spaces.

A grand two-story great room anchors the main level, flowing seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining areas. The home features six bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, two private offices, a state-of-the-art theater and an entertainment lounge complete with a billiards area and bar.

Designed for resort-style living, the outdoor environment includes a sparkling pool and spa, covered cabana, grilling patio with fireplace and a private sports court. A detached wellness facility houses a fully equipped gym with sauna and steam shower, while a four-car garage completes the meticulously curated grounds.

“Shaq crafted a home that elevated the standard for luxury, design and lifestyle in Carmel Park, and buyers felt that from the moment they walked in. Bringing that vision to market and reaching the neighborhood’s highest sale was a significant and rewarding accomplishment.”

Ben Bowen, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Lake Norman, Cornelius



