SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE Arca: TGIF) Increases Weekly Distribution

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE Arca: TGIF)¹ (the “Fund”) announced that it will increase the weekly distribution from $0.07 to $0.09 beginning on payable date, July 21, 2023. Please see details of recent dividend in the table below.



Dividend per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date $0.09 7/19/2023 7/20/2023 7/21/2023



Fund’s Dividend History

Payment Date Dividend per Share July 14, 2023 $0.07 July 7, 2023 $0.07 June 30, 2023 $0.07 June 23, 2023 $0.07 June 16, 2023 $0.07

^ The Fund’s inception date is October 1, 2020.

The Fund seeks to provide weekly income by investing in investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. Dividends, if any, are paid weekly. For more information about the Fund and standardized Fund performance, please visit: https://www.sofi.com/invest/etfs/tgif/².

Income Research + Management is the subadvisor for TGIF.

Disclosures

1. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Investors should carefully consider the information contained in the prospectus, which contains the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other relevant information. You may obtain a prospectus from the Fund company’s website or by email customer service at investsupport@sofi.com. Please read the prospectus carefully prior to investing.



Shares of ETFs must be bought and sold at market price, which can vary significantly from the Fund’s net asset value (NAV). Investment returns are subject to market volatility and shares may be worth more or less their original value when redeemed. The diversification of an ETF will not protect against loss. An ETF may not achieve its stated investment objective. Rebalancing and other activities within the fund may be subject to tax consequences.

2. SoFi Invest refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and its affiliates (described below). Individual customer accounts may be subject to the terms applicable to one or more of the platforms below.

1) Automated Investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser (“SoFi Wealth“). Brokerage services are provided to SoFi Wealth LLC by SoFi Securities LLC.



2) Active Investing and brokerage services are provided by SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA(www.finra.org)/SIPC(www.sipc.org), (“SoFi Securities"). Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by APEX Clearing Corporation.

3) SoFi Crypto is offered by SoFi Digital Assets, LLC, a FinCEN registered Money Service Business.

For additional disclosures related to the SoFi Invest platforms described above, including state licensure of SoFi Digital Assets, LLC, please visit SoFi.com/legal.

Neither the Investment Advisor Representatives of SoFi Wealth, nor the Registered Representatives of SoFi Securities are compensated for the sale of any product or service sold through any SoFi Invest platform. Information related to lending products contained herein should not be construed as an offer or pre-qualification for any loan product offered by SoFi Bank, N.A.

Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Statements

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful and you can lose money on your investment in the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market.

High-yield securities (also known as “junk” bonds) carry a greater degree of risk and are more volatile than investment grade securities and are considered speculative. The Fund's investments in high-yield securities expose it to a substantial degree of credit risk. The value of the Fund's investments in fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned indirectly by the Fund. On the other hand, if rates fall, the value of the fixed income securities generally increases. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. Privately placed securities generally are less liquid than publicly traded securities and the Fund may not always be able to sell such securities without experiencing delays in finding buyers or reducing the sale price for such securities.

Duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (fall) by 2%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss in declining markets.