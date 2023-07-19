ODDITY Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”), the consumer tech platform behind IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market, today announces the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,105,261 of its Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. ODDITY is offering 1,754,385 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 10,350,876 Class A ordinary shares. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,789 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ODDITY will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 19, 2023 under the ticker symbol “ODD.” The offering is expected to close on July 21, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays Capital Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; and Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10022 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves over 40 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

