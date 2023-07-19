Havila Kystruten AS : Key information relating to subsequent offering

English Norwegian

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") on 18 July 2023 regarding completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company and that the Company is considering a subsequent offering of up to 60,000,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").



Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 18 July 2023



Last day including right: 18 July 2023

Ex-date: 19 July 2023

Record date: 20 July 2023

Maximum number of new shares: 60,000,000

Subscription price: NOK 1.00 per share



Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to



i) the resolution by the Company's extraordinary general meeting, expected to be held on 20 July 2023,

ii) the publication of a prospectus in appropriate form and

iii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares following the Private Placement.



The Board may decide that the Subsequent Offering will not be carried out in the event that the Company's shares trade below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering at adequate volumes.

The Subsequent Offering will not be available for shareholders resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any filing, registration or similar action.



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book and published by Arne Johan Dale, CFO of Havila Kystruten AS, on 19 July 2023 at 09:00 CEST.



Contacts:

CEO Bent Martini, + 47 905 99 650

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706



