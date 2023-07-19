Parsons Awarded New NASA Infrastructure Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today an award on the Repairs, Operations, Maintenance, and Engineering (ROME) contract team by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), to which it is a major subcontractor. Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC) Federal Facilities Logistics, LLC will provide services at multiple NASA facilities through this indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum ordering value of $320 million over five years. Parsons will provide facilities construction management and engineering and technical services in support of ASRC’s IDIQ contract with NASA with an estimated value of up to $130 million.



“Parsons has been a trusted partner to NASA for nearly three decades,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems, for Parsons. “We remain committed to our work with NASA as a member of the ASRC team and will continue supporting the agency’s mission of pioneering the future in space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research by leveraging our global infrastructure, engineering, and technical expertise.”

NASA facilities included in the contract are the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; the Wallops Flight Facility, including U.S. Naval operations, on Wallops Island, Virginia; and all Goddard associated facilities. Goddard is home to the nation’s largest organization of scientists, engineers, and technologists who build spacecraft, instruments, and new technology to study the Earth, Sun, solar system, and universe. Wallops provides agile, low-cost flight and launch range services to meet government and commercial sector needs for accessing flight regimes worldwide from the Earth’s surface to the moon and beyond.

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics will provide operations and maintenance, architect engineering, construction, and facilities information resources services under the contract. As a subcontractor, Parsons will continue to provide elements of the Facilities, Construction, Engineering, and Technical Services (FaCETS) III contract, which the company was awarded in 2017 for engineering, infrastructure, information technology, and program management services at Goddard. New work for Parsons includes a similar scope at Wallops. Parsons’ partnership with NASA began in 1995 and has continued through three FaCETS contracts and now the ROME contract.

Parsons is a global leader in delivering innovative infrastructure solutions to federal customers that advance mission needs. The company’s deep domain expertise is complimented by a team of planners, engineers, scientists, and construction management professionals who are committed to using innovation and technology-driven solutions to drive the greatest value for federal projects.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

