Bonsai Tattoo Removal Upgrades to the Newest Laser Tattoo Removal Technology Featuring the Astanza Trinity

ROWLETT, Texas, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonsai Tattoo Removal , a leading provider of laser tattoo removal services in Rowlett, Texas and surrounding areas has announced a significant upgrade to their laser technology. The Astanza Trinity is a cutting-edge system that promises to deliver faster and more effective tattoo removal results than ever before.



The Trinity system is equipped to safely remove the most common tattoo colors on all skin types. Unlike traditional laser systems that use a single wavelength, the Trinity employs three different wavelengths to target different colors in the ink. This allows for more precise and effective removal of a wide variety of tattoos.

"Removing a tattoo is a big decision, and we want our clients to feel comfortable throughout the entire process," said Daniel Broome, owner of Bonsai Tattoo Removal. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of care and expertise, and we are thrilled to offer the Astanza Trinity system as the ultimate option for tattoo removal."

Bonsai Tattoo Removal has always been committed to providing safe and effective tattoo removal services, and the addition of the Astanza Trinity only reinforces that commitment. The new technology is available now at Bonsai Tattoo Removal in Rowlett, and the company is already seeing positive results from clients who have undergone treatment.

"We're so excited to see our clients utilizing the latest technology in laser tattoo removal," said Josh Walsh, Astanza Inside Sales and Account Manager. "The Astanza Trinity is a game-changer in the industry, and we believe it will help Bonsai Tattoo Removal provide even better results for their clients."

About Bonsai Tattoo Removal

Bonsai Tattoo Removal is a veteran-owned and operated business, committed to offering clients the best laser tattoo removal experience throughout Rowlett and surrounding cities like Lake Lavon, Garland, and Rockwall. They currently offer free consultations for laser tattoo removal and competitively priced treatment packages.

If you're looking for a safe and effective way to remove unwanted tattoos, look no further than Bonsai Tattoo Removal. With faster treatment times and more precise results, it's the perfect choice for anyone looking to say goodbye to their ink.

To schedule a free consultation, call Bonsai Tattoo Removal today at (214) 462-2611 or visit their website at www.tattooremovalrowlett.com . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Bonsai Tattoo Removal is located at 3902 Industrial St, Rowlett, TX 75088.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable experience through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.