SoundThinking Recognized as a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Middle Market Company by San Francisco Business Times

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies in the Greater Bay Area.

“SoundThinking’s recognition as a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Company in a competitive market is indicative of the growing demand for transformative public safety solutions, and our company’s dedication to meeting that demand,” said Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking. “We strive to provide the best resources and strategic advisory services through our SafetySmart Platform™ to law enforcement and community assistance groups in order to accomplish our mission of creating safer neighborhoods and saving lives.”

SoundThinking’s SafetySmart Platform is an integrated suite of four data-driven tools designed to enable public safety agencies to address and mitigate the effects of rising gun violence and property crime by identifying the optimal deployment of resources. Among the platform’s offerings is the company’s flagship acoustic gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter®, shown to have positive results and be cost-effective in its deployment in Winston-Salem in a recent independent study by the Center for Crime and Violence Prevention.

SoundThinking’s inclusion in the list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies in the Greater Bay Area follows the recent announcement that the company secured more than $8 million in new contracts and expansions for the deployment of ShotSpotter and other investigative tools from the SafetySmart Platform.

To learn more about SoundThinking, Inc. and the SafetySmart platform, visit www.SoundThinking.com.

About SoundThinking



SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups. We are trusted by over 155 cities and over 20 universities and corporations to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

