A.I.S. Confirms the C29 Decision on the Pocitos 7 & 9 Salars in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS, OTC: AISSF, FRA: 5YHA) (the “Company” or “AIS”) wishes to confirm the recent decision of C29 Metals Limited (C29) not to proceed with their option to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 & 9 lithium concessions in Salta, Argentina. The due diligence completed by C29, confirmed concerns around minimal lithium grade and porosity of the aquifer zone encountered during the C29 drill program. Considering these findings, AIS has declined the opportunity to exercise this option on its own behalf.



Andrew Neale, President & CEO of AIS, commented, “This decision, while disappointing, was not unexpected, and simply confirms that not all salars (literally, a salt encrusted depression) contain lithium, and of those that do, not at levels sufficient to support commercial development. We have benefitted from the professional relationship with C29, respect their decision, and wish them the best as they focus their efforts on their high potential copper and gold properties in Australia.”

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on natural resource opportunities. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire early-stage projects and provide technical and financial support to enhance their value. The Company is managed by a team of experienced engineers, geologists, and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital market achievements.

