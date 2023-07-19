Yale x Pantone Assure Lock® 2 Limited Edition Now Available

Yale Assure Lock 2 Gets a Bold Viva Magenta Finish, Bringing Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 to Your Front Door



To Celebrate, Maximalist Designer Dani Dazey Teams Up with Yale to Host One Lucky Winner at Her Dazey Desert House in Palm Springs – Plus a Front Door Revamp & More Prizes!

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After partnering with Pantone® earlier this year, Yale Home , a leader in smart home security, is thrilled to announce the release of its Yale x Pantone Assure Lock® 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, available for purchase in the United States starting today.

Perfect for trendsetters, trailblazers, or anyone who wants an inspired entryway, the Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition is the first and only smart lock to feature the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 . The one-of-a-kind Viva Magenta smart lock empowers design enthusiasts to bring the right amount of flair to their front door, while benefiting from the best-in-class security and convenience that Yale offers.

To celebrate the launch, Yale has teamed up with renowned interior designer, Dani Dazey , to host a contest for the ultimate vacation at her dreamy Dazey Desert House in Palm Springs, California over Labor Day Weekend. Starting today through August 2, 2023, fans can enter for the chance to win by visiting this link . The winner will receive:

A $4K prepaid gift card to cover travel expenses for a trip to the Dazey Desert House in Palm Springs on August 31 through September 5, 2023.

for a trip to the Dazey Desert House in Palm Springs on August 31 through September 5, 2023. A $5K prepaid gift card to revamp their front entryway, inspired by the Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta.

to revamp their front entryway, inspired by the Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta. Expert design tips from Dani Dazey , who will share personalized recommendations for the front entryway revamp, including how to bring maximalism and color to the home.

, who will share personalized recommendations for the front entryway revamp, including how to bring maximalism and color to the home. Best-in-class smart lock technology from Yale, including the new Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Yale Home for the release of their new PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta smart lock,” said Dani Dazey, interior designer and owner of Dazey Desert House. “I’ve been using Yale for years, so to say that ‘I’m obsessed’ with this collaboration is an understatement. In fact, I already have the Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition installed on my Dazey Desert House! It’s the perfect addition to my front door, especially as a vacation rental host, and I can’t wait for our lucky winner to experience my beloved getaway and this fun new product firsthand.”

Celebrated for her signature maximalist style, Dani’s work pairs perfectly with the bold, vibrant hue of the Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, offering an exciting opportunity to engage with fearless homeowners who are seeking brighter, more adventurous options for their home.

“Partnering with Pantone, the world’s leading color authority, and now with maximalist designer Dani Dazey, speaks volumes about our dedication to creating products that fit both your lifestyle and your home,” said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Product, Yale and August. “We’ve taken a unique, eye-catching hue like PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta and applied it to a traditionally understated, discreet device — creating a stunning, one-of-a-kind smart lock that makes a powerful first impression of the home.”

Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 Limited Edition in PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is now available as a touchscreen, key-free model with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth onboard for $259.99 while supplies last. To purchase, please visit ShopYaleHome.com and Amazon, with additional retail availability coming soon.

About Yale Home

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com .

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity, and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Colour Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Colour System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

About Dani Dazey

Dani Dazey is a Los Angeles-based artist and designer known for her vibrant and colorful aesthetic. She is the founder and designer behind her brand Dazey LA , and her vast history of work has been featured in top publications such as Forbes and Apartment Therapy . Dani launched her first furniture line in collaboration with Joybird this spring and has partnered with a variety of brands including Hidden Valley Ranch, BEHR, and Kettle One, and she recently made her TV debut as designer of the Trixie Motel. Learn more about dazeyla.com .

