35 Years Strong: Buchanan Technologies Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation, Success, and Customer Excellence

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firmly rooted in providing innovative IT services with an emphasis on the customer experience, Buchanan Technologies proudly celebrates its 35th year in business this month.



Buchanan Technologies was founded as a technology services company in 1988 by Jim Buchanan out of his apartment in Las Colinas, Texas. Soon after starting the company, Jim leased office space, and during the next few years, the company grew at an average annual rate of 95%. Today, Buchanan has over 10 locations across the U.S., Canada, India, and Europe and serves hundreds of midsize, enterprise, and Fortune 100 companies worldwide. Notably, 46 of the esteemed 2023 Fortune 500 companies are or have been customers of Buchanan.

Over the past 35 years, Buchanan has adapted to stay in tune with client needs as new technologies have emerged. Through multiple acquisitions, mergers, and organic growth, Buchanan has evolved into a full-stack service provider with a robust IT and business solutions portfolio.

Looking ahead, Buchanan will continue to grow its existing services and hone its infrastructure, modern workplace services, and business application support to help customers adapt to today’s ultra-competitive omnichannel marketplace, including advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based solutions.

“For 35 years, Buchanan has continually expanded our resources and refined our services to meet the needs of today’s modern enterprise and can confidently say we’re well positioned to deliver the solutions and expertise required to help our clients succeed in an ever-changing technology landscape,” said Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO. “As the company’s services and operations continue to evolve, I have to give credit to our staff and partners and am proud to say that our underlying values that the company was founded on have remained constant – People Matter, Customers Matter, Principles Matter, Community Matters, and Every Interaction Matters, will continue to be at the core of everything we do.”

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services, or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit.