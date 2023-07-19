HAWKINS, INC. TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2, 2023

Roseville, Minn, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended July 2, 2023 after the market closes on August 2, 2023 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



