Hawkins, Inc. Announces Milestone for its WaterSurplus NanoStack™ Membranes

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced the successful completion of a multi-year pilot test featuring WaterSurplus’ patented NanoStack™ coated membranes at the Orange County Water District’s (OCWD) Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS). WaterSurplus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawkins, Inc. and is located in Loves Park, IL.

Based on the successful pilot, OCWD will install 1,050 NanoStack™ coated membranes at GWRS, the world’s largest advanced water purification system for potable water reuse. This quantity represents one full reverse osmosis train, treating approximately 5 million gallons of water per day for indirect potable reuse. Pilot testing data demonstrated that NanoStack™ technology significantly improved fouling resistance, cutting clean-in-place requirements by more than half, and reducing RO energy consumption by more than 15%. Given that energy is one of the largest operating costs for advanced water treatment facilities, these savings are estimated to enable a payback period of less than two years, according to WaterSurplus’ Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Dileep Agnihotri.

NanoStack™ is an NSF/ANSI/CAN 61-certified hydrophilic membrane surface modification that is applied to finished RO membrane elements. This advanced coating enhances membrane durability and performance, helping customers across industries achieve more reliable long‑term operation with lower lifecycle costs.

For more information about NanoStack™ and other WaterSurplus products, services, and capabilities, please visit watersurplus.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 65 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

