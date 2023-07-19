Pan African Resources Plc to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 27th

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan African Resources (OTCQX:PAFRF/PAFRY), based in South Africa, focused on gold mining, today announced that Mr Cobus Loots, CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th and 27th , 2023.



DATE: July 27th

TIME: 9:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 27, 28

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Pan African to commence construction at Mintails in July 2023

Project will be commissioned within 12 to 18 months

Mintails will add 50,000 ounces per year to Group gold production, with a life of mine of 20 years

AISC estimated at below US$1,000/oz

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources is a mid-tier gold producer with a production capacity of over 200,000 ounces of gold per year and mineral resources of over 30 million ounces. The Company has long life underground and surface gold mining operations and is focused on responsible mining, including land rehabilitation through surface re-mining and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through the increased use of renewable energy. The Mintails project to be commissioned in 2024 will add 50 000 ounces per year of low cost gold production to the Company’s portfolio for the next 20 years.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Pan African Resources

Hethen Hira

Head of Investor Relations

+27 11 243 2900

Hhira@paf.co.za



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com