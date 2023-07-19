English Dutch French

Brussels, 19 July 2023 – 5.40 PM

Nextensa NV/SA : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares





In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nextensa (the “Company”) publishes the following information as the double voting right has been granted to several shares in the Company (in accordance with article 28 of the articles of association).



Situation as at 19 July 2023 :

Total share capital: EUR 109,997,148.34

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 10,002,102

Number of securities with double voting rights: 5,873,277(1)



Total number of voting rights (= denominator) : 15,875,379

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the articles of association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

(1) 204 of these 5,873,277 shares giving the right to double voting rights in principle are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares have therefore been suspended



For more information



Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer. The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/03/2023 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €442.1 million (value 30/06/2023).

