Quadient applies to Public Finance Department pilot phase to become a Partner Dematerialization Platform in 2024

Quadient has already submitted its application to the French State Financial Data Processing Agency (AIFE) for the pilot starting in January 2024

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leading provider of digital invoice and customer communication management technology, announced that it has submitted its application to join the pilot project starting in January 2024, as part of the process to be a registered Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) by the French tax authorities. This pilot phase will be conducted with selected customers among the thousands of French businesses using Quadient solutions, ahead of the enforcement of the new regulation for eletronic invoices in the summer of 2024.

Quadient positions itself as a trusted partner to support the digitalization of businesses, and is in the process of completing the application to obtain its registration as a PDP to offer a secure solution, integrated with their existing management and invoicing tools.

Dematerialization platforms will be an essential component in the electronic transmission of business-to-business (B2B) invoices and company data to the French administration starting July 2024. Those recognized by the Public Finance Department (DGFiP), following an official registration procedure, will ensure the security and integrity of invoices by managing their transmission between suppliers and their customers, and will be able to extract tax data for electronic transmission to the French authorities.

“We welcome the context of the French Finance Bill, which will accelerate the digital transition of businesses and enable business transactions to be more secure. Drawing on our long track record in invoice management and digitization, it's only natural we should apply to become a registered PDP with the French tax authorities, to help companies comply with future regulatory obligations,” explains Stéphanie Auchabie, Chief Operations Officer for Quadient France-Benelux. “We look forward to run preview connection tests with the public invoicing portal and our customers, and therefore hope to be selected by the AIFE for the pilot phase. By offering a secure and seamless solution, we simplify invoice digitization and facilitate the transfer of tax data to the authorities for our current and future customers, guaranteeing them a smooth transition towards digital invoicing.”

For many years now, Quadient has been helping companies of all sizes to automate and digitize their customer and supplier invoices. The company remains committed to guiding them through the transition towards compliance with the new regulations. To read about seven key points businesses need to be aware of before the July 2024 deadline, visit https://www.quadient.com/fr/blog/7-points-a-maitriser-facturation-electronique (in French).

