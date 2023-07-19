Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023

| Source: DBV Technologies S.A. DBV Technologies S.A.

Montrouge, FRANCE


Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
06/30/202396,250,954 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,250,954

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,100,982

 

 

 

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 96,250,954 –149,972= 96,100,982

 

 

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

PDF Version