Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2023

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM MAINTAINS 1st QUARTER PERFORMANCE LEVELS IN 2nd QUARTER

• Increase of the net result from core activities per share of 2.5% to € 2.42 at 30 June 2023 (€ 2.36 at 30 June 2022);

• 10% like-for-like rental growth;

• Slight increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+ 0.3% compared to 31 December 2022);

• Stable EPRA occupancy rate of total portfolio of 94.9% at 30 June 2023 (95.2% at 31 December 2022);

• Slight decrease of EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio from 97.7% at 31 December 2022 to 96.4% at 30 June 2023;

• Strong increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of the office portfolio from 81.5% as of 31 December 2022 to 86.2% as of 30 June 2023;

• Healthy debt ratio of 30.2% as at 30 June 2023 (28.6% as at 31 December 2022);

• Significant cost savings achieved, targeting an annualised overall cost reduction of 10%.

