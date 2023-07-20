BTSE Unveils Selene: AI-driven Revolution in Digital Asset Exchange Customer Support

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, is proud to announce the release of its industry leading customer support AI, Selene. Named after the ancient Greek goddess of the moon, Selene embodies the industry’s collective goal of reaching new heights or ‘to the moon’.

Selene is equipped to provide immediate, well-informed advice to address BTSE traders’ queries. Designed meticulously following in-depth research into users’ most frequent queries on BTSE’s platform, Selene stands as a testament to leveraging automation and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience.

BTSE traders can leverage Selene’s expert assistance simply by clicking on the Selene icon located at the bottom right of BTSE’s homepage.

Catering to common user concerns and questions, Selene assists new users on topics ranging from cryptocurrency to fiat withdrawals. This feature enables users to comfortably navigate BTSE’s ecosystem with the reassurance of having immediate and intelligent support.

Human Touch: Real-Time Live Chat Support

While the introduction of Selene showcases BTSE's commitment to leveraging advanced technology, the company also recognizes the irreplaceable value of human customer service. Reinforcing this commitment, BTSE has incorporated a live chat feature into Selene’s capabilities, allowing users to communicate with human customer service representatives 24/7 in real-time. This live chat feature underscores BTSE’s dedication to user satisfaction, delivering the twin benefits of personalized response times and personalized support, thereby fostering a superior user experience in the digital asset trading landscape.

In coordination with the launch of Selene, BTSE is consolidating its extensive resource library. Selene, aside from providing instantaneous text responses, is designed to smartly link customer inquiries to BTSE's in-depth tutorials and videos. These resources, specifically curated to address user challenges, are made instantly accessible with the launch of Selene.

"BTSE's Selene represents a pivotal advancement in digital asset exchange customer service with its intelligent, automated support,” said Jeff Mei, COO, BTSE. “Our traders can now access immediate assistance to resolve their queries, ensuring an efficient, hassle-free experience on our platform. We are proud to lead the industry with this innovative enhancement to our service portfolio."

To explore BTSE’s range of services and Selene’s cutting-edge capabilities, visit the BTSE homepage here .

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

