Havila Kystruten AS: Extraordinary general meeting held

Extraordinary general meeting in Havila Kystruten AS was held today on 20 July 2023.
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company
website.
| Source: Havila Kystruten AS Havila Kystruten AS
FOSNAVÅG, NORWAY
