English French

Eviden and Schneider Electric win major contract with EDF to equip 6 planned EPR2 nuclear power plants

Worldgrid, an Eviden business, and Schneider Electric to supply Standard Control Systems

Paris, France - July 20, 2023 - Eviden (Atos Group), through its Worldgrid business, specializing in energy management solutions and nuclear control systems, and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, today announced that they have signed a major contract with EDF. The two Groups will supply the Level 1 standard control systems for EDF's six planned nuclear power plants (EPR2), as part of the plan to revive the nuclear industry announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

As EDF recently announced that it had initiated the necessary authorization procedures to start construction of the first two EPR2 units at Penly, Normandy, scheduled for mid-2024, Worldgrid (Eviden) and Schneider Electric are starting work to design, qualify and build the future Level 1 standard control systems for the nuclear units concerned.

As part of this contract, Worldgrid, from its ISERAN campus in the Grenoble region, will be responsible for integrating and programming the PLCs (programmable logic controller), as well as producing all the software needed to automate the translation of control function diagrams into PLC programs. Schneider Electric, from its engineering and design office based in Aix-en-Provence, will be responsible for supplying the hardware infrastructure built around the M580 PLCs (nuclear range) meeting the appropriate qualification level in terms of nuclear safety. Production will take place at Schneider Electric's French plants. This control system will enable EDF to efficiently manage and control its nuclear reactors, ensuring high availability and complete safety.

“We are proud to contribute to the renaissance of the nuclear industry in France! This major contract underlines our 45 years of experience in the field of nuclear command and control. By working with other European companies on this project, we are helping to support Europe's nuclear energy sovereignty, which is essential to support over the years as we transition to decarbonized energy mix," explains Emmanuel Besse, Worldgrid CEO, Eviden, Atos Group.

" With design and production rooted in our sites in the South-East of France, Schneider Electric is delighted to continue its long-standing partnership with the French nuclear industry, while helping to make France's energy mix more resilient and low carbon," says Laurent Bataille, Schneider Electric Executive Vice-President France Operations.

As the French nuclear industry gets back on its feet, it is vital to be able to recruit the new talent needed to ensure its success. Numerous initiatives are underway at Worldgrid, which plans to recruit 150 people in 2023, 50% of them in the nuclear sector, and will continue this trend over the next 5 years. Schneider Electric is also working to strengthen its nuclear teams, with several dozen positions already available.

***

About Worldgrid

Worldgrid, an Eviden business (Atos Group), is a global player in digital transformation in the energy and utilities sector and is the world leader in nuclear control systems with over 45 years' experience in the sector. The company has been working in partnership with EDF for 43 years, and today has 132 systems installed at 19 sites in France. The company employs 610 experts in France (Grenoble, Bezons, Aix en Provence, Cherbourg) and 1,200 worldwide.

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 53 countries. Bringing together 57,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Press contacts

Atos: Laura Fau – laura.fau@atos.net – +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

Schneider Electric: Andrée Clar – andree.clar@se.com - +33 (0) 6 85 81 08 78



1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: Alia Consulting, AppCentrica, ATHEA, Atos Syntel, Bull, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, digital.security, Eagle Creek, EcoAct, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, IDnomic, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Miner & Kasch, Motiv, Nimbix, Processia, Profit4SF, science+computing, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion, zData. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2023.

Attachment