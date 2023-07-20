Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q2 2023

English Estonian

Today, on 20 July 2023 at 9 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink introduced the bank’s unaudited financial results of Second Quarter of 2023. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here:

https://youtu.be/MQeIOBwPYrY





Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q2 2023 and the presentation is available here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bada171a7f982e5a472705651263e8566&lang=en

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 167,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.