PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 4th quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 amounted to 3,95 million euros and unaudited concolidated turnover for 12 months was 19,23 million euros.

Turnover from continuing geographical areas (Estonia and Great Britain in the 4th quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 was 3,91 million euros, an increase by 27,4% compared to the same period a year ago (4Q 2021/2022: 3,1 million euros).

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods: " We are happy to see that our companies in Estonia and United Kingdom have increased substantially the sales both in last quarter and on annual basis. Increase of sales has been driven both by price increases and adding new clients. The volatility and high prices of raw materials remains an issue. In 2024 we resume our sales to Finland, as the non-compete period expires. Finland has been historically our biggest market and already in 2024 we expect significant sales from Finland. We are significantly smaller company now, from point of sales and number of factories, but at the same time we have increased substantially our efficiency."

Turnover by countries. mln EUR 4Q 22/23 4Q 21/22 Change. EUR Change. % Finland 0,00 0,76 -0,76 -100,0% Great Britain 3,06 2,30 0,76 33,2% Estonia 0,89 0,80 0,09 10,6% Sweden 0,00 1,05 -1,05 -100,0% Total 3,95 4,91 -0,96 -19,6% Total Estonia & Great Britain 3,95 3,10 0,85 27,4% Turnover by countries. mln EUR 12m 22/23 12m 21/22 Change. EUR Change. % Finland 0,00 0,70 -0,70 -100,0% Great Britain 12,86 10,58 2,28 21,6% Estonia 6,22 4,08 2,14 52,5% Sweden 0,15 5,23 -5,08 -97,1% Total 19,23 20,59 -1,36 -6,6% Total Estonia & Great Britain 19,08 14,66 4,42 30,2%

