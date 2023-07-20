Logent Group acquires Misi B.V. and continues to strengthen its position in northern Europe and the Netherlands

Logent Group (“Logent”) has today entered into an agreement to acquire a majority share in the Dutch company Misi B.V. (“Misi”). In 2022, Misi’s net sales amounted to EUR 8.6 million. The acquisition is expected to close in August.

Misi is a multi-client warehousing company based in Bleiswijk, which is strategically located between Rotterdam and The Hague. Logent recently established operations in the Netherlands and Misi will be an important additional platform for growth in the country.

Misi focuses on e-commerce fulfillment and has more than 150 customers in the multi-client warehouse in Bleiswijk. There is a large customer demand in this customer segment and Misi already has plans to expand the existing warehouse capacity of 7.000 m2. Key success factors for Misi include a customer centric approach with a strong system and software capability including an inhouse developed WMS system with integrations towards all major e-commerce platforms.

“It is a strategic decision to establish operations in one of the largest logistics markets in Europe. It will provide us with a solid base for further growth in Europe and will offer both existing and new customers further opportunities across Logent’s expanding geographic coverage. I’m very proud that Patrick, Esther and Erik have decided to partner with Logent and we are happy to welcome 70 new employees to Logent”, says Linda Aidanpää Baronnet, CEO Logent Group.

“Recently Logent announced the acquisition of Logistikas, a highly complementary business that is a market leader in Finland. Misi now being the second acquisition in a short time which marks a transformational milestone in Logent’s accelerated international expansion and will strengthen our position as a logistics champion in Northern Europe”, says Johan Wallmander, CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Logent Group.

“We are convinced that Logent is the perfect partner for Misi. In recent years we have focused on the efficiency of our logistics process and the perfection of our ICT system. The principle of serving BtoB and BtoC from one stock has made the e-commerce market more interesting for companies. Add to that, the connection with the various sales platforms worldwide, which are also supplied from the same stock, which ensures that the e-commerce case is lucrative for many companies. Since Logent is already active in the Dutch market and has capacity available to help accelerate our growth, we see this strategic partnership as a good and logical next step for Misi.”, says Patrick de Waal, co-founder of Misi.

