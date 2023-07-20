Verifone’s Digital Commerce Platform Wins Best Payments and Best eCommerce Conversion Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, today announces that its platform for digital commerce has won the Best Payments Solution and Best eCommerce Conversion Solution categories at the annual 2023 SIIA CODiE awards. SIIA CODiEs are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program, annually awarding pioneers and innovators in the software space and honoring excellence in leading technology products and services.

The digital commerce platform has been validated by SIIA for its overall industry impact over the past twelve years, attesting its best-in-class leadership. Verifone’s solution was recognized this year for its strong payment capabilities, which streamline merchants’ payment acceptance when expanding to new markets. Boasting rich features such as 50+ payment methods, Intelligent Payment Routing and Advanced Retry Logic, the platform boosts sellers’ authorization rates and takes the friction out of accepting online transactions. Further, with a rich portfolio of mobile-first cart templates, including options for one-step or multi-step checkouts, a full suite of promotional tools and a dedicated in-house CRO team with vast market knowledge for each region, the platform was also awarded the Best eCommerce Conversion Solution prize.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our expertise in enabling merchants to leverage digital payments for growth. Our solution fuels business expansion plans, with advanced commerce capabilities, that positively impact revenue goals and generate market differentiation,” said Bulent Ozayaz, President of Verifone EMEA. “With out-of-the-box modular capabilities, local processing and dedicated expert teams, our offering allows partners to achieve greater client lifetime value and user satisfaction.”

Now in its 37th year, the SIIA CODiEs involve a rigorous evaluation process, where judging teams made up of senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate live demos of contenders in different categories, and SIIA members and industry leaders vote on finalists. View this year’s full list of CODiE winners on the SIIA website.

More details on Verifone’s comprehensive digital commerce capabilities can be found on the platform website.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

Learn more at www.Verifone.com/en/global

