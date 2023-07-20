illumin Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Video Conference Call

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, Nasdaq:ILLM) (“illumin” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, is pleased to announce that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 10th, 2023.



The Company will host a live video webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted by Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, and Nadeem Ahmed, Chief Revenue Officer with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit https://illumin.com/investor-information/earnings-call/.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company’s website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact.

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

illumin

416-218-9888

investors@illumin.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations – Canada

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-646-6779

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com David Hanover

Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

dhanover@kcsa.com

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.



