Snackbar Hosts One-Night-Only Dinner With Acclaimed Chef Tim Hontzas

OXFORD, Miss., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snackbar , a part of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Oxford’s neighborhood restaurant and living room led by Award-winning chef and author Vishwesh Bhatt, announced tickets are on sale for an exclusive, one-night-only culinary event “One Night In Snackbar: Part II: A Brothers In Arms Dinner.” The event will feature Chef Bhatt and acclaimed southern Chef Tim Hontzas preparing a multi-course menu that brings to life the flavors and imaginations of the two star southern chefs. Led by Hontzas’ Greek-American background, the menu will feature flavors that blend together his familial culture with his southern home, while Bhatt will add his signature touches of Indian-American South influenced cuisine.



The exclusive dinner is taking place on Friday, July 28th at Snackbar located at 721 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655. Tickets are available via Eventbrite .

“One Night in Snackbar” is the vision of award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt, who recently won a James Beard Foundation Media Award for this cookbook and life stories, “I Am From Here.” Like the book, Chef Bhatt has been a champion of shining a light on the various cultures that are often overlooked in the American South, but that have come to play a rich history in crafting its resurgent and expanding culinary landscape. A long-time and close friend of Chef Hontzas, Bhatt has invited him to show a different version of the Greek-American meets American South cooking that Hontzas has become famous for at his acclaimed Johnny’s Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I absolutely love cooking with Vish, and the chance to do so at his place, with a menu that really allows me to explore my passions, interests and heritage is something I am beyond excited for,” said Chef Tim Hontzas of Johnny’s in Birmingham. “Doing this as a one-night-only, throw it all out there type of evening is going to be a wild event, and I think diners who come out for this are going to have the time of their lives, and see a lot of familiar things done just different enough to be really exciting.”

“Tim is one of the best people, best chefs and best minds I know in our industry, and I consider it a privilege that he took up my invite to cook with us here at Snackbar and bring his food to life with us,” said Chef Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar. “Johnny’s in Birmingham is an institution in the South and that’s because of Tim’s skills, personality and passion. Getting to see him really throw things into an even higher gear making “his food” with me adding some of my thoughts along the way will be a can’t miss night, and I hope people get tickets quickly because this will sell out immediately.”

The menu will feature:

Mini Keftedes, House Cultured Tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki, Lemon Tahini Butter

Skillet Fried Herbed Fish Cakes, Garlicky Yogurt, Quick Pickled Cabbage

Red Lentil Soup with Chile & Mint

Spicy Tandır-Style Chicken, Smoky Freekeh Pilaf, Minty Green Bean Pickles

And much more…

About Snackbar:

Founded in 2009 by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Snackbar is a Southern Brasserie that prides itself on using local Mississippi ingredients whenever possible. Snackbar is the place for the freshest raw oysters from around the country, artfully crafted cocktails, and fine internationally-inspired food cultivated by 2019 James Beard ‘Best Chef: South’, Vishwesh Bhatt. Located at 721 North Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers happy hour drinks and oysters Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (662) 236-6363, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .